Two-year-old dies after being hit by truck in Woodland

(FOX40.COM) — A two-year-old died on Saturday after a truck hit them in Woodland, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Woodland PD said the toddler was struck by a black Dodge truck around the 300 block of West Street just after 3:45 on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the two-year-old was taken to the hospital by family members after being hit by the truck where they died from their injuries.

Woodland police said they found a man who was “associated” with the truck that hit the child but did not make it clear whether he was arrested.

“Woodland Police have Patrol, Traffic, and Crime Scene Investigators, along with the Yolo County Coroner working diligently to determine how the collision occurred. Our hearts go out to the family who suffered the tragic loss of a child,” Woodland PD said on Facebook.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodland Police Department at 530-661-7800.

