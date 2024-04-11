Two Olalla residents killed in collision with WSP patrol car

Two Olalla residents were killed and one Washington State Patrol trooper injured when the trooper's WSP vehicle hit a Toyota Prius on Highway 101 near Shelton Saturday.

At about 2:37 p.m., a WSP trooper was driving southbound on Highway 101 with lights and sirens on in response to a vehicle fire at an exit of the highway, Deputy Matt Colbenson of Mason County Sheriff's Office said. When the trooper passed through the intersection of Taylor Town and Lynch Road, the trooper hit a Toyota Prius, driven by Charles Ferree, 72, with passenger Deolia Blandford, 49, inside.

Mason County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of the deceased in a statement on Sunday, saying that the next of kin for both families has been informed.

There are two lanes heading southbound on Highway 101 and a right-hand turn lane at the intersection of Tayor Town. Colbenson said that according to witness statements, the Prius was going across the traffic to try to get to the middle of the intersection, and that's where the trooper was in the far left lane on Highway 101, he said.

Ferree and Blandford were pronounced deceased upon the arrival of emergency services. The traffic of northbound Highway 101 was reduced to a single lane through the accident scene and the southbound traffic was diverted to the west side of Lynch Road and exiting by the casino due to the accident, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The trooper was sent to a hospital after the incident for precaution and is now out of hospital, Colbenson said.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Two Olalla residents dead after WSP-involved collision on Highway 101