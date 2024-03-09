Two Oklahoma turnpikes being added to US interstate network

Two new interstate designations will be popping up in Oklahoma next month with the John Kilpatrick Turnpike being designated as Interstate 344 and the Kickapoo Turnpike being designated as Interstate 335.

Joe Echelle, director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, said crews will begin installing new signage in about a month.

The I-344/John Kilpatrick Turnpike designation will be for the entire nearly 31-mile length from State Highway 152 and continuing north and east to the Interstate 35 and Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike interchange. The I-335/Kickapoo Turnpike designation will be for the full nearly 19-mile length between I-44/Turner Turnpike and Interstate 40.

The turnpike authority reported interstate designations help with navigation and are approved by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration and American Association for State and Highway Transportation Officials. A roadway must meet certain standards to receive an interstate designation.

The northern most portion of the Kickapoo Turnpike is pictured April 1, 2022, in Luther.

The turnpike authority previously tried to designate both turnpikes as Interstate 240 to create an interstate loop around the Oklahoma City metro area. That bid was turned down by federal highway officials.

“Due to some constraints on design and the way the road is built, they do not qualify for a loop design,” Echelle said. “But they do qualify for interstate designation.”

A Kickapoo Turnpike sign is pictured Jan. 28, 2022, at the southern most end of the turnpike near SE 89 in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Two Oklahoma toll roads being added to interstate highway network