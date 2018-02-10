Two Ohio police officers shot to death, suspect held

(Reuters) - Two Ohio police officers were shot to death on Saturday when they responded to a call and a suspect was wounded and is in custody, a spokeswoman for the city of Westerville said.

Two Westerville officers were fired upon when they arrived at an address from a 911 call that had hung up, a spokeswoman for Westerville, a Columbus suburb of about 40,000 people, said by telephone.

"The suspect was wounded and was transported to an area hospital," she said. She did not identify the suspect, and said the suspect's condition and a possible motive for the shooting were unknown.

The names of the slain officers have not been released, pending notification of relatives. The shootings are being investigated by Columbus police, the spokeswoman said.

The Ohio police shootings came a day after a Georgia police officer was shot and killed and two sheriff's deputies were wounded by a gunman who was then killed.





