Two officials familiar with investigation say Las Vegas shooter had at least 17 guns in hotel room

Slug II: Since Congress is ALREADY spending $400 - $450 billion a year more than they raise in revenue, there should be no discussion of tax 'cuts' until that is fixed. Yes, that means raising taxes and cutting programs, including defense, foreign aid, and 'sacred' entitlements. Once that is done, the money the US saves on interest can be used to offset tax cuts. But until we stop spending more than we earn any talk of a cut is foolish.