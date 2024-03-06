Two law enforcement officers received minor injuries Tuesday after a man in Lexington reportedly shot them with a BB gun during a standoff.

According to a news release from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, both officers, one with the Lexington Police Department and the other with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, received minor injuries from the incident.

Lexington Police Chief Larry Sheldon said his officer did not need medical treatment after he was hit in the wrist with the pellet and is expected to return to duty.

The news release states the incident began around 10:05 p.m. when a caller reported their neighbor on Lester Street was outside screaming and shooting a gun.

Lexington police officers and Sanilac County deputies both responded. The release states a 38-year-old man shot at them, hitting a Lexington officer. The man reportedly fired several more rounds in the direction of the officers.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was called to the scene and entered the home after the suspect did not surrender. During the breach, the suspect reportedly shot a St. Clair County Sheriff's deputy in the leg.

The Special Response Team retreated and deployed tear gas into the residence. according to the news release. The team then reentered the home and arrested the man.

The standoff lasted about four hours, according to the news release. Two patrol vehicles were reportedly damaged by rounds fired from the residence.

Law enforcement are not identifying the man who was arrested until his arraignment. A search warrant was conducted at the residence and other weapons were found.

The Croswell Police Department, Michigan State Police and Croswell EMS also assisted at the scene.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Two officers injured by BB gun in Lexington standoff