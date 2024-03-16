Two NPC commission seats up for grabs

Mar. 16—Two of Nez Perce County's sitting commissioners chose not to seek reelection, setting up a spirited slate of candidates in the Republican primary election.

Neither Doug Zenner nor Don Beck filed to run in May's primary election, paving the way for two newcomers on the three-person board of county commissioners. Two members of the Lewiston City Council, Hannah Liedkie and Kathy Schroeder, will square off in the Republican primary for the chance to compete in the fall for the District 1 seat, now occupied by Beck.

Four Republicans will fight it out for a chance to appear on the November ballot and possibly succeed Zenner. Robin Ackerman, of Lenore, Joe Gish, of Waha, Bob Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, and John Roy, of Lewiston, all filed for the District 3 seat. The winner will face Pete Gertonson, of Waha, the only Democrat to file for the seat, in November.

The filing period for the May 21 primary election closed at 5 p.m. Friday.

Several Republicans will also duke it out in the primary for the chance to represent districts 6 and 7 in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Lori McCann, of Lewiston, is being challenged by fellow GOPers Colton Bennett and Dave Dalby, both of Moscow, for the District 6A House seat. The winner will face Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, the only Democrat to file for the seat.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, drew a primary challenge from Robert Blair, of Kendrick, in the District 6 Senate race. The winner of that contest will face Democrat Julia Parker, a Moscow City Council member, in the November general election.

Incumbent Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, will be challenged in the Republican primary by Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, and Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood, for the District 7A House seat. The winner will face Democrat Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston, in the fall.

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, will vie to defend his District 7B seat in the House against Republican challengers Butch Suor, of Stites, and Larry Dunn, of White Bird. Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston, was the sole Democrat to file for the seat.

The final candidate filing list for congressional, legislative and county races that are of interest to voters in north central Idaho includes:

FEDERAL

1st Congressional District (western and northern Idaho)

Constitution Party — Brendan J. Gomez, of Boise

Democrat — Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle

Libertarian — Matt Loesby, of Eagle

Republican — Russ Fulcher, of Meridian (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District (eastern and central parts of southern Idaho)

Constitution Party — Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson), of Emmet, Idaho Law — Carta Sierra, of Pocatello

Democrat — David Roth, of Idaho Falls

Libertarian — Todd Corsetti, of Pocatello

Republican — Mike Simpson, of Boise (incumbent), Scott Cleveland, of Eagle, Sean Higgins, of Boise

IDAHO LEGISLATURE

District 2: Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone and portions of Kootenai and Bonner counties

Senate

Democrat —Tom Hearn, of St. Maries

Republican — Phil Hart, of Kellogg (incumbent)

House A

Democrat — Loree Peery, of Spirit Lake

Republican — Heather Scott, of Blanchard (incumbent)

House B

Libertarian — Jennifer Luoma, of Bayview

Independent — Tami Holdahl, of St. Maries

Republican — Dale Hawkins, of Fernwood (incumbent)

District 6: Latah, Lewis and a portion of Nez Perce counties

Senate

Democrat — Julia Parker, of Moscow

Republican — Dan Foreman, of Viola (incumbent), Robert Blair, of Kendrick

House A

Democrat — Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai

Republican — Lori McCann, of Lewiston (incumbent), Colton Bennett, of Moscow, Dave Dalby, of Moscow

House B

Democrat — Kathy Dawes, of Moscow

Republican — Brandon Mitchell (incumbent), of Moscow

District 7: Idaho: Adams and a portion of Nez Perce counties

Senate

Republican — Cindy Carlston, of Riggins (incumbent)

Democrat — Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood

House A

Democrat — Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston

Republican — Mike Kinglsey, of Lewiston (incumbent), Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood

House B

Democrat — Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston

Republican — Charlie Shepherd, of Pollock (incumbent), Butch Suor, of Stites, Larry Dunn, of White Bird

COUNTY

Clearwater County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Scott Hill, of Orofino, Republican

Mitch Reggear, of Orofino, Republican

District 3 commissioner (4-year term)

Rick Miller, of Orofino, Republican (incumbent)

Ken Harvey, of Orofino, Republican

Prosecutor

E. Clayne Tyler, of Orofino, Republican (incumbent)

Sheriff

Chris Goetz, of Lenore, Republican (incumbent)

Idaho County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Skip Brandt, of Kooskia, Republican (incumbent)

District 3 commissioner (4-year term)

Brad Higgins, of Cottonwood, Republican

Michael Edmonson, of Elk City, Republican

Cody Killmar, of Riggins, Republican

Prosecutor

Kirk MacGregor, of Grangeville, Republican (incumbent)

Sheriff

Doug Ulmer, of Kooskia, Republican (incumbent)

Latah County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Mark Thorne, of Viola, Democrat

Tony Johnson, of Viola, Republican

Glen Barnett, of Princeton, Republican

District 3 commissioner

John Bohman, of Troy, Democrat (incumbent)

Jason Stooks, of Moscow, Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

W.W. "Bill" Thompson, Democrat (incumbent)

Sheriff

James Fry Jr., of Troy, unaffiliated

Christopher Middleton, of Moscow, unaffiliated

Richie Skiles, Potlatch, Republican (incumbent)

Lewis County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Michael Tornatore, Republican

District 3 commissioner (4-year term)

Eric Hasselstrom, Republican (incumbent)

Prosecutor

Zachary Paul, Independent (incumbent)

Sheriff

Jason Davis, Republican (incumbent)

Nez Perce County

District 1 commissioner (2-year term)

Hannah Liedkie, Republican

Kathy Schroeder, Republican

District 3 commissioner (4 year term)

Pete Gertonson, Democrat

Robin Ackerman, Republican

Joe Gish, Republican

Bob Hasenoehrl, Republican

John Roy, Republican

Prosecuting Attorney

Justin Coleman, unaffiliated

Sheriff

Bryce Scrimsher, Republican

Port Commissioner

Joseph Anderson

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.