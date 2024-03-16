Two NPC commission seats up for grabs
Mar. 16—Two of Nez Perce County's sitting commissioners chose not to seek reelection, setting up a spirited slate of candidates in the Republican primary election.
Neither Doug Zenner nor Don Beck filed to run in May's primary election, paving the way for two newcomers on the three-person board of county commissioners. Two members of the Lewiston City Council, Hannah Liedkie and Kathy Schroeder, will square off in the Republican primary for the chance to compete in the fall for the District 1 seat, now occupied by Beck.
Four Republicans will fight it out for a chance to appear on the November ballot and possibly succeed Zenner. Robin Ackerman, of Lenore, Joe Gish, of Waha, Bob Hasenoehrl, of Lewiston, and John Roy, of Lewiston, all filed for the District 3 seat. The winner will face Pete Gertonson, of Waha, the only Democrat to file for the seat, in November.
The filing period for the May 21 primary election closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
Several Republicans will also duke it out in the primary for the chance to represent districts 6 and 7 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Lori McCann, of Lewiston, is being challenged by fellow GOPers Colton Bennett and Dave Dalby, both of Moscow, for the District 6A House seat. The winner will face Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, the only Democrat to file for the seat.
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, drew a primary challenge from Robert Blair, of Kendrick, in the District 6 Senate race. The winner of that contest will face Democrat Julia Parker, a Moscow City Council member, in the November general election.
Incumbent Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, will be challenged in the Republican primary by Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, and Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood, for the District 7A House seat. The winner will face Democrat Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston, in the fall.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, will vie to defend his District 7B seat in the House against Republican challengers Butch Suor, of Stites, and Larry Dunn, of White Bird. Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston, was the sole Democrat to file for the seat.
The final candidate filing list for congressional, legislative and county races that are of interest to voters in north central Idaho includes:
FEDERAL
1st Congressional District (western and northern Idaho)
Constitution Party — Brendan J. Gomez, of Boise
Democrat — Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle
Libertarian — Matt Loesby, of Eagle
Republican — Russ Fulcher, of Meridian (incumbent)
2nd Congressional District (eastern and central parts of southern Idaho)
Constitution Party — Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson), of Emmet, Idaho Law — Carta Sierra, of Pocatello
Democrat — David Roth, of Idaho Falls
Libertarian — Todd Corsetti, of Pocatello
Republican — Mike Simpson, of Boise (incumbent), Scott Cleveland, of Eagle, Sean Higgins, of Boise
IDAHO LEGISLATURE
District 2: Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone and portions of Kootenai and Bonner counties
Senate
Democrat —Tom Hearn, of St. Maries
Republican — Phil Hart, of Kellogg (incumbent)
House A
Democrat — Loree Peery, of Spirit Lake
Republican — Heather Scott, of Blanchard (incumbent)
House B
Libertarian — Jennifer Luoma, of Bayview
Independent — Tami Holdahl, of St. Maries
Republican — Dale Hawkins, of Fernwood (incumbent)
District 6: Latah, Lewis and a portion of Nez Perce counties
Senate
Democrat — Julia Parker, of Moscow
Republican — Dan Foreman, of Viola (incumbent), Robert Blair, of Kendrick
House A
Democrat — Trish Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai
Republican — Lori McCann, of Lewiston (incumbent), Colton Bennett, of Moscow, Dave Dalby, of Moscow
House B
Democrat — Kathy Dawes, of Moscow
Republican — Brandon Mitchell (incumbent), of Moscow
District 7: Idaho: Adams and a portion of Nez Perce counties
Senate
Republican — Cindy Carlston, of Riggins (incumbent)
Democrat — Bill Farmer, of Cottonwood
House A
Democrat — Vickie Nostrant, of Lewiston
Republican — Mike Kinglsey, of Lewiston (incumbent), Kyle N. Harris, of Lewiston, Jim Chmelik, of Cottonwood
House B
Democrat — Dustin Hardisty, of Lewiston
Republican — Charlie Shepherd, of Pollock (incumbent), Butch Suor, of Stites, Larry Dunn, of White Bird
COUNTY
Clearwater County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Scott Hill, of Orofino, Republican
Mitch Reggear, of Orofino, Republican
District 3 commissioner (4-year term)
Rick Miller, of Orofino, Republican (incumbent)
Ken Harvey, of Orofino, Republican
Prosecutor
E. Clayne Tyler, of Orofino, Republican (incumbent)
Sheriff
Chris Goetz, of Lenore, Republican (incumbent)
Idaho County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Skip Brandt, of Kooskia, Republican (incumbent)
District 3 commissioner (4-year term)
Brad Higgins, of Cottonwood, Republican
Michael Edmonson, of Elk City, Republican
Cody Killmar, of Riggins, Republican
Prosecutor
Kirk MacGregor, of Grangeville, Republican (incumbent)
Sheriff
Doug Ulmer, of Kooskia, Republican (incumbent)
Latah County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Mark Thorne, of Viola, Democrat
Tony Johnson, of Viola, Republican
Glen Barnett, of Princeton, Republican
District 3 commissioner
John Bohman, of Troy, Democrat (incumbent)
Jason Stooks, of Moscow, Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
W.W. "Bill" Thompson, Democrat (incumbent)
Sheriff
James Fry Jr., of Troy, unaffiliated
Christopher Middleton, of Moscow, unaffiliated
Richie Skiles, Potlatch, Republican (incumbent)
Lewis County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Michael Tornatore, Republican
District 3 commissioner (4-year term)
Eric Hasselstrom, Republican (incumbent)
Prosecutor
Zachary Paul, Independent (incumbent)
Sheriff
Jason Davis, Republican (incumbent)
Nez Perce County
District 1 commissioner (2-year term)
Hannah Liedkie, Republican
Kathy Schroeder, Republican
District 3 commissioner (4 year term)
Pete Gertonson, Democrat
Robin Ackerman, Republican
Joe Gish, Republican
Bob Hasenoehrl, Republican
John Roy, Republican
Prosecuting Attorney
Justin Coleman, unaffiliated
Sheriff
Bryce Scrimsher, Republican
Port Commissioner
Joseph Anderson
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.