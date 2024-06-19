Two North Florida men arrested for possession and transmitting child sexual abuse material

Two North Florida men have been arrested and charged for possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that retired correction officers Benjamin Gerard Smith, 57, Live Oak, and Donald Howard, 57, Starke, were taken into custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

An investigation began when FDLE agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that pictures showing the sexual abuse of children were being shared electronically. Smith and Howard were identified as the two suspects.

On Tue., June 18, warrants were served separately in Suwannee and Bradford Counties. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office assisting in serving Howard’s warrant. Electronic devices with multiple files of children being sexually abused were seized at both homes.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Suwanee County Jail and Howard was arrested and booked into the Bradford County Jail.

FDLE said that after retiring from being a corrections officer, Smith was fired from his job at an elementary school after allegations were reported of inappropriate contact with children.

Investigations are being conducted by the FDLE Live Oak and Gainesville field offices.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.