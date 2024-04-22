Two nabbed in Newton County on burglary charges

Apr. 22—NEOSHO, Mo. — Two suspects were jailed on burglary charges following a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Kayla Lane and a subsequent foot pursuit during which another dwelling purportedly was entered illegally.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department reports that both deputies and Neosho police responded Friday to an alarm triggered when a surveillance camera tipped a homeowner to the presence of someone on their front porch.

Neosho police, who were the first to arrive at the address, spotted two suspects hiding in some woods east of the residence and chased them when they fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly forced entry to another residence occupied by a woman and her child, and one of them took a swing at the woman with a metal object, according to the sheriff's office.

Both suspects were caught as they fled the residence. Jefferson Molina, 36, and Edgar S. Aldena-Reyes, 22, were charged with second-degree burglary and property damage with additional charges anticipated in what the sheriff's office termed an ongoing investigation.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.