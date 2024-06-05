Two Mountain Home women face first-degree murder charges. Body found in Owyhee County

Three years after the crimes were allegedly committed, two Mountain Home women have been arrested and face charges of first-degree murder, failure to report a death, kidnapping and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

A third suspect committed suicide during a standoff on Sunday, law enforcement said.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media release Wednesday that last Friday, it received a report of a possible homicide that occurred three years ago. Detectives were able to collect information and locate a burial site in a remote location in Owyhee County, where remains were recovered of the reported victim, according to the release.

Elmore County detectives then were able to establish probable cause to arrest three individuals in the homicide, authorities said. Law enforcement was dispatched Sunday to the 900 block of West 4th Street in Mountain Home, where two suspects were reported to be at a residence. After about a two-hour standoff, one of the suspects surrendered to law enforcement.

The second suspect was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Later that evening, detectives said they took a third suspect into custody with no incident.

The identity of the victim will not be released at this time out of respect for the family, the online release said.