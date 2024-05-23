Two more tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Kansas City area during storms Sunday

Survey teams have confirmed that two additional tornadoes touched down in the Kansas City area as a line of fast-moving storms swept across the metro Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported Thursday afternoon.

The two tornadoes, which touched down in Gardner and east of Linwood in rural Leavenworth County, are in addition to tornadoes previously reported in Shawnee and Prairie Village.

A squall line of severe thunderstorms began to move into the western side of the Kansas City metro area shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service’s updated storm survey report.

As the line of storms, which had a history of producing damaging wind gusts, moved east and northeast across Johnson County into Leavenworth, Platte, Jackson and Clay counties, several embedded circulations developed, with the majority resulting in isolated and brief paths of enhanced winds and straight-line wind damage.

Four of the circulations became brief, short-lived EF1 tornadoes.

The first tornadoes touched down about 10:20 p.m. near Montrose Street and West 191st Street on the south side of Gardner. The tornado was on the ground for about two minutes and traveled .35 miles before lifting near the Horizon Trails Apartments at 30125 W. 187th St. It had a peak width of 75 yards and an estimated wind speed of 99 mph.

The second tornado touched down about 10:30 p.m. near Monticello Trails Middle School and Mill Valley High School, near West 62nd Street and Monticello Road in western Shawnee. The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes and traveled 1.75 miles, crossing the high school’s campus and moving northeast across Monticello Road and Johnson Drive.

The tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 110 mph and had a maximum width of 105 yards. The most notable damage was to the school’s concession stand and administrative building near the track and football field.

The third tornado developed from a circulation that formed south of Interstate 435 near the Johnson County Community College. The brief tornado touched down about 10:40 p.m. near Lamar Avenue and Colonial Drive in Prairie Village. The tornado was on the ground for about six minutes and traveled 2.72 miles before lifting near West 61st Terrace and Reinhardt Drive in Fairway.

The tornado’s estimated peak wind speed was 95 mph, and at its widest point, it was 150 yards wide.

The fourth confirmed tornado touched down about 10:25 p.m. about two miles east of Linwood near the Kansas River. It was on the ground for about two minutes and traveled 1.58 miles before lifting. Peak wind speeds were estimated to be 90 mph, and the tornado was 150 yards wide at its largest point.

There were no injuries or fatalities in the tornadoes.

The updated report also included information on straight-line wind damage in Gardner, Olathe, Overland Park, Shawnee, Parkville and Gladstone.