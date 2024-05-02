Two more suspects arrested in string of burglaries targeting Asian, East Indian homeowners

Two more suspects were arrested Wednesday, who are believed to be part of an organized South American crime ring responsible for more than 300 burglaries targeting Asian and East Indian homeowners.

Homeland Security officers, Lynnwood Police detectives and Snohomish County deputies made the arrests at a Tacoma home as part of two-year investigation into burglaries in King and Snohomish counties.

Cash and jewelery totaling more than $5 million was stolen.

Police say Wednesday’s arrests mark the tenth in connection with the string of burglaries.

One 34-year-old man was arrested for 11 counts of burglary and six counts of theft, and another 34-year-old man was arrested for 12 counts of burglary and seven counts of theft. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives also referred six counts of burglary and three counts of theft against a 24-year-old man who was already being held in the Snohomish County Jail in connection with the burglary investigation.

According to investigators, since November 2023, the two 34-year-old men were linked to a dozen burglaries in Snohomish County, including in the cities of Lynnwood and Mukilteo.

Police believed Asian and East Indian homeowners were targeted with the assumption that they keep large amounts of cash and jewelry at their homes.

“Detectives believe the suspects are finding victims through locally owned small businesses and open-source databases by running a name query,” according to a news release.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.