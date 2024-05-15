Two more suspects arrested in shooting at Fort Worth after-prom party that killed teen

Two more suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting at an after-prom party in south Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Kaiis Williams, 19, and Tahv’yown Williams, 18, were both taken into custody Wednesday and each face a murder charge, Fort Worth jail records show.

The first suspect, 17-year-old Jerome Gray, was arrested Tuesday. He was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Daniel Olalde Moreno, 19.

Olalde Moreno and two other people were shot on April 21 in the 3900 block of Singleleaf Lane in Fort Worth. All three victims were at a large senior prom after-party when a fight broke out related to a dice game and shots were fired, the homeowner told Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

The party was supposed to be a small gathering, hosted by the homeowner’s son — an Arlington Heights High School student — but hundreds of people showed up after someone posted the party on social media, the homeowner said.

Police have not released details of the shooting, including what they believe motivated it.

A police spokesperson Tuesday declined to update the condition of the two other victims who were shot and arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital in private vehicles, police said. Their conditions were stable in the hours after they were shot, according to police.

Olalde Moreno was transported to JPS via CareFlite after he was first taken to Harris Southwest Hospital in critical condition. He died the following day at the JPS intensive care unit from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

None of the victims who were shot were at the scene when police arrived.

Olalde Moreno previously attended Polytechnic High School and recently had been helping his father with masonry work, KTVT-TV reported.