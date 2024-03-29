Two more sentenced in slayings of 3 Athens men targeted by street gang

Two Atlanta men linked to a series of street gang related slayings in Athens and Gwinnett County were recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Macon.

Both men had previously pleaded guilty before District Court Judge Marc Treadwell for violating the Racketeer Influence and Corruption Organization act (RICO).

Shabazz “Lil Larry” Guidry, 29, of Decatur was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Robert “Different” Carlisle, 37, of Lithonia was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both men were also ordered to spend four years on probation after their release.

“These sentences conclude a lengthy investigation and complex prosecution of all those involved in the murderous conspiracy that took the lives of three Athens men, whose murders have caused unbearable pain for their families and friends,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement after the sentencings.

Gangster Disciples: Gang leader and female accomplice from Athens get lengthy sentences following RICO convictions

Earlier this month, Philmon “Dolla Phil” Chambers, 35, was sentenced to two life terms in prison and Andrea Paige Browner, 29, of Athens was sentenced to 30 years in prison after they were both convicted in trials of the RICO act.

Federal agents said all three defendants were affiliated with the Gangsters Disciples street gang, while agents connected Browner to a female group affiliated with the gang. The gang is one of several that operate in Athens and monitored by an Athens-Clarke police gang unit.

All four were linked to the murders of Rodriquez Apollo Rucker of Athens, who was slain on Dec. 14, 2018, and the slayings of Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson, both 25, of Athens, who were lured to a location in Lawrenceville and shot to death on Dec. 19, 2018. Their bodies were found in a storage unit in March 2019.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Two Gangster Disciples members punished for slayings of 3 Athens men