Two more national chains will add restaurants on North Maize Road

If a new chain restaurant is opening in Wichita these days, there’s a better than decent chance it’s opening on North Maize Road.

Soon, two more chains will add addresses on the already busy street.

One is Slim Chickens, which will add its second Wichita restaurant at 2824 N. Maize Road, south of the Dutch Bros. People should start noticing preparation work on the site this week, and it is projected to open this fall or winter, said Shanda Carney, director of marketing and communications for 3Pointe Restaurant Group.

Lead by former K-State football star Jamie Rheem, the group also owns the Slim Chickens at 2313 N. Greenwich that opened in 2017 as well as a Slim Chickens restaurant in McPherson and Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux, which opened in 2022 at 2661 N. Maize Road.

Carney said that the site is being prepared this week and that construction could start soon.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has decided to build a new restaurant at 3825 N. Maize Road, which is south of the strip center that has Five Guys and Noodles & Company. Joe Lane of Lane Enterprises, Wichita’s largest McDonald’s franchisee, said that the company hasn’t chosen a franchisee yet, but he likes the property.

He estimated that the restaurant would open later this year or early next.

“I think it’s a good site,” he said. “I hope I’m in the running for it.”

Lane Enterprises has 34 McDonald’s restaurants in Kansas, which are split between founder Bob Lane and his wife, Bob’s Son, Michael, and Bob’s nephew, Joe.

Lane Enterprises also has the McDonald’s at 21st and Maize.

