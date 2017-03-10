Two more die from wounds in Guatemala children shelter fire

People light candles during a vigil for victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, outside National Palace in Guatemala City, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Two more girls died from wounds suffered in a fire at a home for abused children in Guatemala that has now killed at least 37 people, mostly girls, hospital officials said on Friday.

More than a dozen victims of the fire are still hospitalized in critical condition, according to spokesmen at two hospitals in Guatemala City. The two girls died overnight, they said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in a tiny room at the government-run Virgen de la Asuncion home near San Jose Pinula, 25 km (15 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, where a group of girls had been locked up after a riot.

(Reporting by Bill Barreto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)