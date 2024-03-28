Two more deaths linked to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's keni-boji products

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Thursday reported two more deaths linked to its beni-koji red yeast rice supplements. More than 100 people have been hospitalized. The company has recalled the products. Kobayashi's Osaka, Japan building pictured. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Two more deaths were reported Thursday linked to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's beni-koji supplement ingredients, according to the company. A total of four deaths have been reported so far.

More than 100 other people have been hospitalized with kidney problems after taking the supplements with the rice fermented with red yeast ingredient.

Kyodo News, citing a public relations officials, said that company president Akihiro Kobayash told an Osaka shareholder's meeting, "We will make a companywide, all-out effort to prevent the spread of further damage and investigate the cause" of the deaths and hospitalizations.

Japan is also sharing information about the health impacts of the supplement with the World Health Organization.

Wednesday Japan's health ministry notified the city of Osaka, where Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is based, to destroy the beni-koji products and the city issued the order to the company.

The company said it was notified of the first death Tuesday.

Roughly 300,000 packages of the company's "beni-koji choleste help" supplement marketed to lower cholesterol were recalled.

According to Japan's health ministry most of the reports of people suffering health problems from the beni-koji supplements are linked to those manufactured since September last year.

A wide range of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical products containing beni-koji are affected and the company has asked that all companies with supplies of the product voluntarily recall them.