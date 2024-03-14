Two more charged in alleged fatal Facebook Marketplace robbery attempt in Peoria

Two more people have been charged in an alleged Facebook Marketplace robbery attempt that left one person dead in South Peoria.

Jonathan Williams, 19, and Tanarius Kingcade, 18, were charged with armed robbery in the incident, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said in a Thursday news release. They will remain in custody at the Peoria County Jail.

On Jan. 15, two people traveled to South Peoria to buy a vehicle listed on Facebook Marketplace, the release said. They were directed to an alley where several individuals attempted to rob them at gunpoint. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and one of the robbers was killed. Because the purchaser acted in self-defense and had a lawfully owned firearm, no charges will be filed against him.

The Peoria Police Department previously identified the slain man as Marcus Whitehead, 18, of Bloomington.

Sontarrius Williams, 27, and two 18-year-olds, Keshawn Williams and Jalyn Branscumb, were previously charged in the case, the State's Attorney's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.

