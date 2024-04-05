Two Montour County I-80 rest areas closed for upgrades

Apr. 5—The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday that two Montour County rest areas will undergo significant energy efficiency upgrades and renovations.

The work is part of a Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) project, initiated by PennDOT and the Department of General Services in 2021.

The project will upgrade heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting to improve energy efficiency in the buildings. While improvements are being completed, the following rest areas, including parking lots, will be closed to the public: Montour County Roadside Rest Area, I-80 Eastbound, Liberty Township, closed Wednesday through April 23; and Montour County Roadside Rest Area, I-80 Westbound, Liberty Township, closed Sunday through April 26.

The Columbia County Roadside Rest Areas on I-80 eastbound and westbound will stay open.