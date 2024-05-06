Two months after flights into Haiti were canceled, American Airlines pushes back restart

American Airlines, which had previously announced it would resume its daily service to Port-au-Prince’s international airport this Thursday, is once more pushing back its restart date.

Laura Masvidal, spokeswoman for the Miami-based carrier, says American is looking to restart daily service between Miami International Airport and Toussaint Louverture International Airport on May 16.

Haiti’s main international airport and government seaport have been shut down for two months after armed gangs launched a broad assault against the government and key infrastructure, targeting both facilities. At least three planes leased by the country’s national carriers were struck by bullets during one of the attacks, forcing even the suspension of in-country flights in and out of Port-au-Prince.

On March 4 the three U.S.-based carriers flying into Haiti announced they were suspending operations, citing the civil unrest.

A search of American Airlines reservations shows the first available flights in and out of Port-au-Prince to be June 1. While travelers can book at one-way ticket from Miami for $125, getting out of the gang-fueled violence of the capital will cost a lot more. A one-way ticket from Port-au-Prince to Miami is $1,975 for a premium ticket. The main cabin won’t be available until June 4 and the cost for a ticket from Haiti to Miami is $882. The price of a one-way to Miami shows a significant drop after that.

Should American Airlines actually start service on May 16, its daily service between Miami and Haiti would commence the day after JetBlue Airways’ tentative resumption date, May 15. The airline flies to Toussaint Louverture from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Spirit Airlines also flies out FLL-Hollywood. Spokesman Michael Lopardi said service to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien “remains suspended.” This leaves only Haiti-based Sunrise Airways, which has been flying passengers in and out of the country through Cap-Haïtien’s Hugo Chavez International Airport.

The two-month stoppage of flights into Port-au-Prince has led a number of Haitians stranded in South Florida. Others in Haiti have managed to escape the violence on flights organized by the State Department and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Having regular air service resume between Port-au-Prince and the United States is an exercise in building confidence, those involved in the effort acknowledge.

Since the gang insurrection began on Feb. 29, Haitian government officials have demolished about 200 homes around the airport —to keep gangs from using rooftops to fire at planes — and beefed up security around the airport’s perimeter. There are now security towers dotting the tarmac and members of the army and Haiti National Police are on constant patrol.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has continued landing aircraft on the tarmac in Port-au-Prince ahead of a pending arrival later this month of the first police officers from Kenya, who will serve as the backbone of a multinational security force. Some of the flights, coordinated by the U.S. Southern Command in Doral, have delivered humanitarian aid and equipment for the Haiti National Police, which were purchased by the government of Haiti. The Biden administration, which recently announced it will tap two accounts for $10 million and $60 million to assist the police and the Multinational Security Support mission, will also be sending additional assistance to the police, including armored vehicles.

On Monday, a C17 military transport aircraft landed at the airport with equipment and supplies to help construct a base for the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission. It’s among several flights that have landed since the closure of the Port-au-Prince airport and that will continue to arrive in Haiti in the coming days and weeks to enable the force’s deployment.