Two-month detour of Route 97 beginning south of Littlestown

A major two-month detour is beginning in Adams County on Thursday, PennDOT said in a press release.

Weather permitting, beginning on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Baltimore Pike, also known as Route 97, south of Littlestown, will be detoured while crews replace a box culvert and retaining wall in Germany Township, Adams County.

Those heading south out of Littlestown are advised to take Route 194 in Littlestown east towards Pine Grove Road, then head south on Pine Grove Road until the road turns into Old Hanover Road and continues until Route 97 south of the closure.

A map shows the route of a detour due to roadwork, circled in red, on Route 97 south of Littlestown in Adams County.

Drivers heading north towards Littlestown out of Maryland should do the opposite, taking Old Hanover Road until it turns into Pine Grove Road, continuing north until they get to Route 194, then west into Littlestown Borough

The two-month detour is expected to be lifted by around Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a $2,737,247 project being done by JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, which will entail paving, base repair, guiderail and drainage replacement, ADA ramps, markings, signs, and other construction.

While the detour will end in August, all work is expected to be completed by Oct. 17, 2024.

