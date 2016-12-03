Two Moms and Woman Set to Celebrate Her 10th Wedding Anniversary Identified As Walmart Crash Victims

Police have identified the three people who were killed when a pickup truck barreled through a Walmart in Iowa on Thursday.

Employees Carrie Zugg, 31, Lindsey Rietveld, 29, were both killed, along with shopper Ruth Jean DeJong, 76.

The truck, driven by 66-year-old Dennis Mockenhaupt, slammed into the store at a high-speed before coming to a stop in its produce section. He was taken to the hospital afterwards, according to reports.

DeJong’s husband was also reportedly injured in the store crash.

DeJong was a mother of five.

Rietveld was approaching her 10th wedding anniversary, according to the family's YouCaring page.

"She was such a kind, loving pertain and would do what she could for anybody. Please also pray for her husband Bob, her family, and friends," one friend wrote.

Zugg leaves behind a 1-year-old baby boy who friends said she adored.

"I am feeling so sad for Carrie Zugg's little boy. He was her whole world," a friend wrote on Facebook.

"I'm personally shaken to hear about the loss of friends,' Wal-Mart cashier Don French told the Des Moines Register. 'We're a small town. We'll come together and get through this. That's what we do. We are a family here, these coworkers are still my people."

Police said they believe the crash was a tragic accident.

“At this time, we don't have any reason to believe it was intentional,” said Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.

