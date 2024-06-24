Two motor homes involved in deadly crash that sent a car flying, SC cops say

One person was killed and at least two others were injured Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash that made a car go flying and land on an SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The six-vehicle collision happened at about 11:55 a.m. on S.C. 418 in Greenville County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Bolt said all six vehicles were heading east on S.C. 418, which is in the Fountain Inn area of South Carolina’s Upstate region.

Two SUVs were stopped in traffic on the road when a 2013 Ford mobile home towing an unoccupied 2025 Fiat collided with one of them, a 2014 Honda, according to Bolt. That SUV then struck the other SUV, a 2012 Dodge, Bolt said.

Another mobile home, a 2019 model, hit the rear of the Ford mobile home that sent the Fiat flying, according to Bolt. The unoccupied car crash landed on top of a third SUV, a 2021 Toyota model, Bolt said.

There were two people in the 2019 motor home, and the passenger died, according to Bolt.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified that passenger, and information about the driver of that mobile home was not available.

Two people were in the Toyota SUV that was hit by the flying Fiat, and both that driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital, Bolt said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Bolt said that a combined six more people were in the other SUVs and the Ford motor home, but none were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the collisions were wearing seat belts.

The crashes continue to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through June 16, at least 427 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 37 people have died in Greenville County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.