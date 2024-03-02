Two minors arrested in Pueblo after car chase, crash

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested two minors after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen car, crashed into a bystander, then ran away on foot.

According to PPD, shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 1, an officer tried to stop a car that had reportedly been used in three armed robberies over the previous 24 hours. The driver did not pull over for the officer, and a chase ensued.

PPD said the driver tried to evade officers, and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of North 15th Street and North Elizabeth Street, west of Mineral Palace Park.

The driver and the passenger, both minors, ran from the scene but were caught and taken into custody after a short foot chase. The driver of the car that was hit, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

