Two Milwaukee teenage homicide victims, 4-year-old struck, killed by car identified

Two teenage homicide victims and a toddler struck and killed by a car over the weekend were identified Monday by Milwaukee officials.

The two teenagers killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of West Manitoba Street have been identified as Diego Herrera-Mejia, 16, and Isaac Rodriguez, 15, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Herrara-Meja was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the medical examiner's office. A 14-year-old also suffered non-fatal injuries during the incident.

The four-year-old hit by a car and killed at McGovern Park, near the 5400 block of North 51st Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side has been identified as Marquell Roby-Holmes. Roby-Holmes' age was incorrectly first reported as a 2-year-old.

According to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been 35 fatalities involving a vehicle in Milwaukee County this year, the highest in the state. The data available includes information up to June 9.

This story is being updated.

