Two Milwaukee 17-year-olds shot, one killed, in early morning shooting

Two 17-year-olds were shot, one killed and the other treated for injuries, on Wednesday morning in Milwaukee.

The shootings happened about 1:45 a.m., with the 17-year-old who was shot and killed found on the 2600 block of N. 44th St. about 6:21 a.m., according to a Milwaukee Police Department media release. The other teenager was shot on the same block and ran to the 2500 block of N. 53rd St to get assistance and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Police initially sent a media release Wednesday morning on the nonfatal shooting and, later that morning, sent an update detailing that they found the other 17-year-old, who had been shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

