Two Mexican gray wolves are released in southern Arizona's Sky Islands. Why that matters

Two endangered Mexican gray wolves were released in the Peloncillo Mountains of southern Arizona as wildlife managers try to expand the range of the predators.

The two wolves, officially known as F1828 and M2774, would become the first pack to roam Arizona's Sky Islands in decades and the southernmost wolf pack in the U.S.

“The hope is that as populations continue to expand in numbers, they will continue to expand southward and eventually meet up with this pair of wolves or some of their progeny,” said Jim deVos, the Mexican wolf coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The wolves, named Llave and Wonder by advocates, were removed from the wild in 2023 and paired in captivity over the winter. Before releasing Llave, wildlife managers confirmed she is pregnant.

State and federal wildlife agencies previously released family packs to establish a wild population. Now that the wolves' numbers are growing, adult releases have become more uncommon, as the wolf recovery program focuses on fostering genetically valuable captive-born pups into wild dens.

Wildlife advocates praised agencies for this release and said they'd like the agencies to authorize more in the future.

“Restoring these wolves to the wild is definitely worth celebrating,” said Chris Smith, southwest wildlife advocate for Wild Earth Guardians.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would do well to release more bonded family packs of endangered lobos in the Southwest to help ease the genetic crisis this species is facing,” he said.

100 foster pups: Mexican gray wolf packs grow with captive-born pups. Will it help the species survive?

Wolves return to the Sky Islands

Llave and Wonder were born in Arizona within the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area.

Llave was captured and relocated to Mexico in 2022 when she reached breeding age. She found a mate, M1582, and the pair wandered back over the U.S. border, setting up a territory in the Peloncillo Mountains.

“The fact that she was able to connect the Mexican and United States wolf populations is really rare,” Smith said.

After her mate was killed in 2023, Llave roamed on her own.

She likely sought a new mate in territory unoccupied by other wolves, who primarily live farther north. Lone wolves isolated from the primary population do not contribute to Mexican wolf recovery, unable to find mates and produce offspring.

Wildlife managers recaptured her and paired her with Wonder, hoping they would breed. The two spent the winter in captivity at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico.

“We’re at least giving her a chance to play a role in recovery by pairing her with an available male,” deVos said.

Both wolves wear satellite collars to monitor their movements around the Sky Islands and watch for denning activity, which usually occurs when the wolves become localized in one area during the spring.

“It’s important that they are close to the Mexican border because part of the long-term plan is to have the exchange of wolves from north to south and south to north across international boundaries,” deVos said.

Mexico started reintroducing wolves in 2011, and according to the 2022 revised Mexican wolf recovery plan, about 31 wolves were living in Chihuahua and Sonora, Mexico, in 2017.

Although advocates believe few wild wolves remain in Mexico, officials hope that as the populations grow and disperse, individuals can more easily move and exchange genetics.

Mexican gray wolves: Asha, the adventurous wolf, is recaptured, paired with a male to mate

Fostering vs adult releases

Smith believes Llave’s international journey in and out of captivity is representative of the challenges Mexican wolf recovery faces.

“This confluence of factors tell the challenges of Mexican wolf recovery,” Smith said. “The failure of the Mexico program, the impacts that Trump's border wall has on the population as a whole, possible illegal killings. Her resilience and the fact that the feds did the right thing is worth celebrating.”

Smith and wolf advocates want the state and federal wildlife agencies to release more family packs, believing those releases are more effective in diversifying the wild population’s gene pool.

“If you picked any two wild wolves at random and did a genetic test on them, they would likely be, on average, as related as siblings,” Smith said.

Wild Mexican wolf pups have a 50% chance to live to their first year, and 70% of yearlings survive to breeding age at two years old, according to USFWS. Smith believes older wolves have a better chance of living in the wild and disseminating their genes.

Llave’s release was a special case and does not signal a return to more pack releases, according to AZGFD.

deVos says there is a geographical benefit to fostering wolf pups instead of family units. By splitting a litter of genetically valuable foster pups between multiple wild dens, deVos believes their genes will be spread more widely in a shorter period.

Wolves tend to stay with their natal packs until they reach breeding age, before wandering to mate and start a new pack.

“We’re geographically spreading that genetic material, rather than having all of those pups in one single pack in a single area,” deVos said.

Hayleigh Evans covers environmental issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send tips or questions to hayleigh.evans@arizonarepublic.com.

Environmental coverage on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Sign up for AZ Climate, our weekly environment newsletter, and follow The Republic environmental reporting team at environment.azcentral.com and @azcenvironment on Facebook, X and Instagram.

You can support environmental journalism in Arizona by subscribing to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mexican gray wolves Llave and Wonder released in Arizona's Sky Islands