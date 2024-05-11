Two Metro East sites named among ‘most endangered historic places’ in Illinois

METRO EAST, Ill. – Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit focused on historic preservation, has named two Metro East sites among the “most endangered historic places” in the state.

A new list of Illinois’ “most endangered historic places” was released earlier this week, calling attention to 10 culturally and architecturally significant sites across the state in need of stronger preservation efforts.

Landmarks Illinois highlighted two sites in the Metro East: The former Collinsville Township High School in Collinsville and the former Lincoln School in East St. Louis.

For the former Collinsville Township High School, historians say it welcomed generations of students from 1908 to 1982. The building has had various uses, but has sit empty for several years.

Landmarks Illinois says the current owner has plans to develop the building into affordable housing and has identified funding and tax incentives to make that happen. The plan, however, has been met with opposition from local officials and the school has sat vacant in the waiting process.

Normandy High School senior barred from graduation, father demanding answers

For the former Lincoln School, historians say it was built in 1886 as a school for Black students. The building has survived several rounds of demolition to nearby properties of its same age, though has sat vacant for quite some time.

Landmarks Illinois says despite its historical impact and proximity to the city’s historic district, the school is at risk of demolition without a new use and proper investment.

Other places to make the list include schools, churches, theaters and courthouses, ranging in location from the Chicagoland to Central Illinois.

“This year’s ‘Most Endangered’ sites are not only incredibly important places in their communities, but many are large-scale buildings that sit prominently in highly visible areas near city centers, in historic districts, or on state-owned land. Their neglect is seen and felt,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

“Despite their current condition, these places tell important stories from our past — stories that should not be erased due to insufficient investment or general disregard for our collective histories. Landmarks Illinois stands ready and willing to help our partners find preservation resources and solutions for these threatened places, which are opportunities for sustainable reuse, job creation and providing spaces needed in their communities.”

Some sites that have made Landmarks Illinos’ “most endangered” list in the past have eventually been demolished while others have been saved and improved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.