Two men walking in Queens attacked by teens in anti-LGBTQ hate crime

A group of teenage bigots yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs as they hurled objects at two men out walking in Queens and pummeled one of them in the face, cops said Sunday.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a number of the suspects in the Feb. 8 hate crime attack and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The two victims were walking on Broadway in Astoria when four attackers started throwing hard objects at them near 33rd St. about 7:30 p.m., cops said.

They descended on one victim, 36, and punched him repeatedly, causing his face to swell and bruise, before running off, police said.

https://www.nydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/617-24-Assault-114-Pct1.mp4

Police believe the attackers are all in their mid teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.