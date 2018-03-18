Two Men Stabbed to Death in Salvation Army Apartment, Police Say

"This was a terrible tragedy and it is being investigated"

(ROCHESTER, Minn.) — Two men were fatally stabbed at a Salvation Army apartment building in Minnesota, and police arrested a suspect who tried to leave through a rear stairway.

The stabbings were reported around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Castleview Apartments in Rochester, a 32-unit building that provides shelter for the homeless, disabled, those in poverty or who have mental health issues.

Rochester police said in a news release that officers found two men on the fourth floor of the building “suffering from critical stab wounds.” The men were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An officer found a man trying to leave the building from a rear stairway, the police news release said. The man, believed to be the only suspect, was arrested and remains in custody.

Police did not release the names of the victims or a possible motive for the stabbings.

Rochester is a city of about 209,000 people that’s about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Minneapolis.

Anne Bashaw-Meyer, Salvation Army’s director of development and community engagement, told the Post Bulletin newspaper in Rochester that she was “shocked” and “saddened” to hear of the stabbings but would not answer media questions while the police investigation continues.

“This was a terrible tragedy and it is being investigated,” the Salvation Army said in a statement.