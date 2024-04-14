Two men shove boulders off ancient rock formation in Nevada, wrecking it, video shows

A video posted to social media shows two men rolling boulders over a cliff at an ancient rock formation in Nevada, National Park Service rangers reported.

“Don’t fall, daddy!” a girl screams in the video, posted by KVVU, as the men wrestle rocks to the dropoff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The boulders raise clouds of dust as they crash to the ground.

Rangers are trying to identify the two men in the video, believed to have been taken on the evening of Sunday, April 7, at the Redstone Dunes Trail, an April 13 news release said.

They ask anyone in the area at the time who might have information to call 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” rangers wrote.

John Haynes, public information officer at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, told KVVU the apparently random destruction “almost feels like a personal attack.”

“Why would you even do something like this, like why on Earth would you do this?” Haynes asked, calling the trail one of his favorite parts of the park. “It’s pretty appalling.”

More than 7 million people visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which covers 1.5 million acres, each year, the National Park Service said.

The reservoir, created by Hoover Dam, became the nation’s first national recreation area in 1964. It is about a 30-mile drive southeast from Las Vegas.

