Two men shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Rainier Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

On scene were two adult males with gunshot wounds. Officers gave the men medical attention until Seattle Fire medics arrived.

At last check one man was in critical condition, the other was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

There have been no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.