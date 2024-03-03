Two men shot overnight in separate incidents, Columbia police say

Two men were shot Saturday night in separate incidents, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victims from the unrelated shootings were taken to an area hospital, police said on social media.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said officers were investigating a shooting at the Colony Apartments. That’s in the 6400 block of Bailey Street, by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road, not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

The victim was shot in the upper body and was in critical condition, police said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

While on the scene, officers collected ballistic evidence and planned to watch surveillance footage from the area, according to police.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Plowden Road, police said. That’s by the Rosewood area, near the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, and about 6 miles from the Colony Apartments.

The victim in that incident suffered significant injuries after being shot in the upper body, according to police. Officers said the victim was in stable condition at a hospital, but further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported in the shootings.

There is no information connecting the shootings.

There was no word about who pulled the triggers, or anyone else involved in the shootings. Information about motives for the shootings was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said they are continuing to investigate both shootings.

Anyone with information on either or both of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.