Two men shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA building

Two men were shot and wounded outside a public housing building in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were outside the Albany Houses on Park Place near Troy Ave. in Crown Heights when gunfire erupted just after 6:45 p.m., cops said.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.

About six men ran off after the gunfire.

Medics rushed the wounded victims to Kings County Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

There were no immediate arrests.