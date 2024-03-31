Two men shot, one fatally, on Bronx street near where boy, 2, wounded by stray bullet

Two men were shot, one fatally, on a Bronx street four blocks from where a 2-year-old boy was wounded by a stray bullet just hours earlier, police said Sunday.

Shots rang out near E. 187 St. and Tiebout Ave. in Fordham about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old man was blasted in the stomach and buttocks. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where the older man died. His name was not immediately released.

The younger man was in stable condition.

Cops are looking for four men seen fleeing the scene.

Just seven hours earlier, a 2-year-old boy was shot in the hip walking with his mother near E. Fordham Road and Grand Concourse less than half a mile away.

Medics rushed the boy to Jacobi Medica Center in stable condition after the 1:44 p.m. shooting.

The gunman, described as a man in his 30s wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and light blue jeans, ran off heading north on Creston Ave. toward 190th St., they said.

No arrests have been made in either case.