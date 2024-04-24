Two men shot, one fatally, on Bronx street

Two men were shot, one fatally, on a Bronx street, police said Wednesday.

A 33-year-old was shot in the stomach and a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times all over his body near Morris Ave. and E. Fordham Road in Fordham just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Medics rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the younger victim died. His name was not immediately released.

The other victim is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.