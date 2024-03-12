Two men shot on Jacksonville’s Southside

Neighbors in Southside Estates woke up to police lights and crime tape.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1800 block of Sunrise Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men had been shot.

One man was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the hip.

Both men are adults in their 20s, and both are expected to be okay.

Police are now investigating what led to the shootings.

