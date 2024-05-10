Two men shot in head during Queens drive-by shooting

Two men were shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on a busy Queens thoroughfare, police said Friday.

The victims, ages 20 and 18, were in a white sedan heading east on Merrick Blvd. near 225th St. in Laurelton about 9:50 p.m. Thursday when a second white sedan sped up to them.

As it rolled past the victims’ car, someone inside the white sedan pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting each man in the head and legs, cops said.

The white sedan continued on, hooked a left on 222nd St. and sped off, cops said.

EMS rushed the two victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

Several bullet shell casings were recovered at the scene as cops scour the area for video that can help them identify the shooter.

No arrests have been made.