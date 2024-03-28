Two men sentenced in 2021 fatal robbery on South Keystone Avenue

Two men were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a 2021 robbery at an Indianapolis gas station that left a third man dead.

John Ziegler previously pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. As part of his agreement, he also pleaded guilty to his role in two other felony cases unrelated to the robbery.

A jury previously convicted Tavon Macklin of two counts of murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was sentenced to 70 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Macklin is currently serving a 58-year sentence in state prison in another Indianapolis killing that occurred in 2021. Eugenio Roman, 52, died in that attack.

Macklin will serve his sentences consecutively, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Macklin faces more charges, including attempted murder and criminal recklessness, where he's accused of shooting at police officers in February 2021.

Prosecutors said Macklin and Ziegler had been messaging each other on social media about going through with the robbery for days.

Then, in the early hours of Jan. 17, 2021, witnesses said the pair approached two men at a gas station in the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue and began to rob them. During the robbery, one of the men, Justin White, put his car in reverse. Ziegler and Macklin fired shots at White, striking him twice, according to prosecutors.

Indianapolis police in the days after the shooting asked for the public's help identifying the suspects. Prosecutors said several tips came in, leading to the charges against Macklin and Ziegler.

Investigators produced flyers with photos of the suspects and their vehicle that were distributed to the local media, leading to several tips and information. This ultimately led to the identification of the suspect’s vehicle, Macklin, and Ziegler.

