Two men rob Dublin postal carrier Monday

(BCN) — Dublin police are looking for two men — one of whom was allegedly armed — who robbed a postal carrier Monday afternoon.

Officers responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the area of Obispo Court and learned a female postal carrier was approached from behind by two male suspects wearing black masks.

The suspects allegedly demanded the postal carrier give them her mailbox key and her cellphone.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim during the robbery. The men then fled on foot.

Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspects. The carrier wasn’t physically injured.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery can contact Dublin Police Sgt. Chris Haendel at (925) 833-6670.

