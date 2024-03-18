Two men rescued from Hoover Reservoir after boat capsizes Sunday night

Two men were hospitalized Sunday night after their boat capsized on Hoover Reservoir.

The men were out fishing around 8 p.m. Sunday on the reservoir when the boat capsized, according to Genoa Township officials.

Fire crews managed to pull both men from the water. The men were both taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital. One of the men was in critical condition and the other's condition was described as "fair," officials said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

