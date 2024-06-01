Two men posing as officers arrested on robbery charges in Milpitas: police

(KRON) – The Milpitas Police Department arrested two men posing as police officers who robbed a victim, the department announced on its social media.

The theft occurred at a shopping center near S. Park Victoria Drive and E. Calaveras Boulevard on Friday. The two posers confronted the victim and demanded his wallet. After the victim complied with the robber’s demands, they fled in a silver Ford Expedition SUV.

Photo: Milpitas Police Department

Milpitas police utilized automated license plate readers to identify the probable route the suspects were driving. Police noticed the suspects were heading out of town. Milpitas officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a high-risk car stop on Interstate 880 near Montague Expressway.

The agencies apprehended a 20-year-old man from Kent, Washington and a 19-year-old man from Springhill, Florida. Both suspects were arrested and booked into jail for robbery, false impersonation of a police officer, and conspiracy.

According to the police investigation, there have been multiple robberies similar to this incident.

