Two men plead guilty to trafficking stolen human remains from Kansas to Pennsylvania

(WHTM)– Two more people, including a man from Pennsylvania, have pleaded guilty to their charges in a nationwide case of trafficking stolen human remains, the Department of Justice announced.

Andrew Ensanian, 38, of Montgomery, and Angelo Pereyra, 39, of Wichita, Kansas, pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen goods, according to signed documents filed Wednesday in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The DOJ said in a news release the duo is among many other people who have been charged in the nationwide case within the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Three others have so far entered guilty pleas while another defendant was charged and convicted in Arkansas.

Both Ensanian and Pereyra had stolen human remains to be transported between Kansas and Pennsylvania from 2018 to 2022, according to the release.

It was determined that the monetary loss from the stolen trafficked remains by the duo is between $6,500 but less than $15,000, court documents show.

If convicted there is a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison following a fine and supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.

