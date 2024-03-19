Two men killed in Tesla crash in Fresno identified by coroner. They were 24 and 32

Two Fresno men who died in a crash involving a Tesla were identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Corner’s Office.

Jason Phillips, 24, who officers said they believed to have been the driver, and Chase McCutcheon, 32, were in a Tesla Model 3 about 1:45 a.m. Monday when the vehicle collided with more than one guardrail, the coroner’s office said.

The California Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened on Copper Avenue as the Tesla headed west approaching a shift in the road near Willow Avenue.

The driver failed to traverse the shifting road at “a high rate of speed” and hit the curb, a guardrail and a street sign before the Tesla overturned, CHP said.

The car continued into another curb and guardrail, CHP said.

Neither Phillips nor McCutcheon were wearing seatbelts and were ejected during the crash, CHP said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 37-year-old man in the back seat, was transported with moderate injuries to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, according to officers.

The CHP said investigators were looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.