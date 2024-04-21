Two men killed in Portsmouth shooting, police say

Two men were killed in a double homicide early Saturday morning in Portsmouth.

Police responded about 1:28 a.m. to the 600 block of Lancer Drive, in a neighborhood off Airline Boulevard. They found Eric Pernell Jones Jr., 31, and Russell Branden Barnes, 32, with fatal gunshot wounds, Portsmouth police said in a news release.

Police arrested Jamal Antonio Parham, but did not release the charges for which he is being held.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact the Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com