Two men indicted in underage rape case

May 1—Two men have been indicted on charges related to the rape of an underage girl in October.

Logan Bryon Hipps, 27, and Curtis Chase Summey, 19, were indicted as co-defendants on April 8 in the attack of the 15-year-old child.

Hipps was indicted on charges of second degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a child and assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation.

Summey was indicted on one count of second degree forcible rape.

"We take crimes committed against underage victims very seriously," Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke said. "Nothing can be more damaging to a member of our youth than to have an event so traumatic occur in their lives such as the case you are referencing. We are going to do everything in our power to ensure that those who do such are brought to justice and make sure that the victims have the peace to know that the offender will never have the opportunity to do this to anyone again. We will do everything in our power to provide that peace of mind."