Two men indicted in deadly Brockton shooting, DA says

Two men, including a career criminal, were indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting in 2023.

33-year-old Donta Hood was indicted on one count of murder, possession of a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal, carrying a loaded firearm as a subsequent offender and armed career criminal, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a weapon within 500 feet of a building.

34-year-old Leon Shelby was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Brockton Police found 35-year-old Marvin Hill of Brockton suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Lexington and Green Street just after 6:15 p.m. on December 5, 2023, after receiving a call for a shooting.

Hill was transported and later succumbed to his injuries.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, authorities sough and obtained arrest warrants for both Hood and Shelby. Hood was arrested at his home in Assonet on December 20, 2023 and Shelby was arrested on May 1, 2024, according to the DA’s office.

Hood is currently held without bail and will be arraigned on these charges in Brockton Superior Court.

