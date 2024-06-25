Two men hospitalized after park shooting in South Seattle

Two men were transported to two different hospitals, both with gunshot wounds to the leg, after a shooting at Stan Sayres Park in South Seattle.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South. Shortly after police arrived at the park, they received a call that a 33-year-old man had arrived by car at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Additionally, police say a 44-year-old man arrived at Swedish Hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

During the investigation, detectives determined both men had been shot at Stan Sayres Park.

SPD secured the park and assessed for evidence, with the circumstances still under investigation and no suspects in custody at this time. Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.