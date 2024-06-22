Two men found shot to death after truck crashes into Raleigh County church

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two men were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday, June 22, 2024, after a truck they were in had crashed into a church in Raleigh County.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a shooting on Oxley Circle in the Beaver area just before 2 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Deputies were quickly on scene where they found a truck had crashed into the Beaver First Baptist Church.

Deputies found two men dead inside of the truck and had been reportedly shot due to the wounds they had. Their identities were not released at this time.

An investigation into the incident remains active.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 255-9300. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia through their P3 Tips App.

