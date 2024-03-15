Two men found guilty in death of Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio

Mar. 14—Emotions from relatives and fellow police officers flooded a federal courtroom Thursday following guilty verdicts read against two men charged in connection with the 2019 slaying of Dayton Police detective Jorge DelRio.

Nathan Goddard and Cahke Cortner appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Dayton before a packed courtroom of law enforcement leaders and loved ones of the detective.

Goddard was found guilty on counts of murdering a federal police officer, conspiracy to possess and attempting to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm and other counts.

The jury found Cortner guilty in connection to DelRio's death and also passed guilty verdicts to his drug conspiracy and firearms charges.

"We stand with the DelRio family and our law enforcement partners, and we recognize that DEA Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio sacrificed his life to protect this community. We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice," said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. "This case is a reminder that, as public servants, law enforcement officers do a dangerous job every day. Today's guilty verdicts should also serve as a reminder to perpetrators of violent crime that we see these matters through to the end and we will hold you accountable."

Dozens of people shed tears and embraced each other after the verdict was read.

Kathy DelRio, the widow of the detective, said after the court hearing that she was grateful for the verdict and for the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Dayton Police Department also shared a statement, saying the agency was pleased with the jury's findings.

"This verdict marks a significant step towards closure for Detective DelRio's loved ones, our department, and our community," DPD shared. "We extend our gratitude to the U.S. Attorney's Office for their diligent efforts throughout this case. It is imperative that those who inflict harm in our community are held accountable, and we anticipate that the sentencing will reflect this principle."

The jury began deliberating the case after closing arguments for the trial ended on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors argued during the 2-week trial that the two men created a ripple in the community with drug trafficking and guns that culminated in DelRio's death.

Goddard and Cortner's defense attorneys argued that their clients were not aware DelRio was a police officer and mistook him for an intruder. Goddard fired rounds out of self-defense, while Cortner hid to avoid harm, the defense said.

DelRio knocked on the door of a Ruskin Road home on Nov. 4, 2019 as a part of a DEA raid and entered the residence after not hearing anyone answer. From there, he traveled down the stairs to the basement of the house.

In the basement were Goddard, Cortner and two others. Goddard was positioned in the basement so that DelRio could not see him, but he could see DelRio, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Goddard fired five shots at DelRio, who only fired one. Two hit the DEA veteran in the face, and one struck him just above his police badge, piercing his skin.

DelRio died from wounds he sustained in the shooting days later on Nov. 7, 2019.

"The Dayton Police Department is pleased to see that the jury has found Nathan Goddard and Cahke Cortner guilty in the tragic shooting of Detective Jorge DelRio," said Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal. "This verdict marks a significant step towards closure for Detective DelRio's loved ones, our department, and our community. We extend our gratitude to the U.S. Attorney's Office for their diligent efforts throughout this case. It is imperative that those who inflict harm in our community are held accountable, and we anticipate that the sentencing will reflect this principle."

A third man, Lionel Combs, accepted a plea agreement on charges related to the November 2019 incident.

Combs was the owner of the Ruskin Road home and the brother-in-law of Goddard, according to the plea agreement.